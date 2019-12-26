FIR Registered Against Shiv Sena Men For Thrashing Wadala Resident Over Social Media Post

A man from Wadala in Mumbai has filed an FIR against some of the Shiv Sena workers for allegedly assaulting him over a social media post against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The Wadala resident, Hiramani Vijendra Tiwari alleged that around 25 to 30 men came to his place and started beating him in broad daylight and also tonsured his head.

WATCH | Mumbai Man Allegedly Thrashed By Shiv Sena Workers

Assaulted despite deleting the post

Prior to the assault, Tiwari also received threats and demands for removal of the social media post that spoke against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's comparison of Jamia Millia clash with Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Upon receiving threats, Tiwari removed the post, yet he had to face the Sena workers' assault.

"On December 19, I posted that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's comparison of Jamia Millia incident with Jallianwala Bagh was wrong. I started receiving threats following which I deleted the post. On Sunday, some Shiv Sena workers came to my residence and asked me to come out. After that 25-30 people thrashed me and tonsured my head," he said.

Tiwari added, "The assault has damaged my eardrum and it has been certified by the doctors. If this is the way Shiv Sena functions then it is very dangerous. Police initially registered my complaint but later gave us notices under Section 149 of CrPC. I demand that strict action be taken against the Shiv Sena workers who had assaulted me."

After lodging the FIR, the Wadala TT police station simply issued notices to Hiramani Tiwari and the Shiv Sena workers under relevant sections of CrPC which states that "the two parties had resolved their differences and [the parties] should abide and maintain law and order and if they fail to do so, they will be prosecuted and an FIR will be registered against them under appropriate sections".

On December 17, Thackeray had compared police action in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia to Jallianwala Bagh massacre. "What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia University is like Jallianwala Bagh. Students are like a 'Yuva bomb'. So we request the Central government to not do what they are doing with students," he had said.

Thackeray's remark of Jallianwala Baug came after the student protests of Jamia Millia University, Aligarh Muslim University and JNU against the CAA turned violent with the protestors resorting to stone-pelting on police personnel and damaging public property due to which the police retaliated in order to control the situation, in turn, injuring the students.

(With ANI inputs)

