Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Undertakes Delhi Darshan Again Amid Cabinet Expansion Impasse

While it was expected that the delayed cabinet expansion of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's government will happen after ex-BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah's mid-January visit, now, Yediyurappa is travelling to New Delhi on Sunday. This has set renewed buzz that he will finally get a nod for much-awaited expansion or reshuffle of his cabinet. A seemingly miffed Yediyurappa had a day earlier pointed at the party high-command on the questions of expansion even as rumours are rife that there may be a leadership change in the BJP Karnataka unit.

According to the Chief Minister's tour plan shared with the media, Yediyurappa is travelling to Delhi on Sunday morning and is scheduled to meet Ministers of the Modi cabinet. According to official and party sources, Yediyurappa is likely to meet top BJP national leadership to discuss about the cabinet exercise. BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, after attending party meetings in Shivamogga last week, had maintained that the expansion of the state cabinet was likely soon and it was the Chief Minister's prerogative. The cabinet currently has 27 members, and seven berths are still vacant.

Yediyurappa's cabinet expansion

Earlier, in November, Yediyurappa had met BJP chief JP Nadda and had said that the decision will take place within three days. "Regarding cabinet expansion, I have discussed with our (BJP) national president J P Nadda on- what to do, how to do it, in what way changes have to be made. According to me in two days he will confirm and in three-four days, a programme will be planned for the swearing-in of new ministers," Yediyurappa had said.

Many leaders including those who jumped ship from Congress and JDS are awaiting the cabinet expansion, and the leadership has kept Yediyurappa waiting. While 8-time MLA Umesh Katti, political secretary MP Renukacharya, and others who were not included in the cabinet previously, has met the Chief Minister, few MLAs had met BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel also. Also, Congress-JD(S) rebels like AH Vishwanath, R Shankar and MTB Nagaraj, who helped the BJP come to power and are now party MLCs, are also aspiring for slots. As per the agreement, Yediyurappa will also have to keep space for Munirathna, following his win from Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat in the November 3 bypoll. The cabinet currently has 27 members, and seven berths are still vacant.

