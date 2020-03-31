Tamil Nadu: 45 People Who Attended Nizamuddin Markaz Test Positive For Coronavirus

In a big development, 45 people from Tamil Nadu who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz have been found positive for coronavirus in a single day. This comes after Nizamuddin emerged as a hotspot as a religious meeting was held at Markaz by the Markaz Nizamuddin earlier this month. Several COVID-19 positive cases have been found among those who attended the gathering, with many even passing away.

Earlier, Tamil Tamil Nadu has traced 981 of 1500 attendees out of which 16 had tested positive. These 45 cases take the total tally in the state to 124.

On Monday, sources reported that a religious programme was organised at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which had over 300 foreign attendees from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan apart from hundreds from several states in India. After attending the meeting, prior to the nationwide lockdown, all these attendees returned to several parts of the country, possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus.

On Sunday, around 50-70 people, who were hiding in a mosque, were taken to LNJP hospital as they were all COVID-19 suspects – 24 have tested positive. The mosque has claimed that while they were letting small groups of attendees leave from the venue prior to the Janta Curfew, several were stuck in the area – which has now been entirely quarantined – owing to the nationwide lockdown.