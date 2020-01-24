BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao Slams Kerala Govt Over 'Water' Allegation, Appeals To NHRC

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Friday slammed the Kerala government over BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje's allegations of the state government not providing water to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) supporters in Kerala.

The BJP leader said, "I think it is a very condemnable action on the part of the Kerala government and their own CPM-controlled municipal bodies. This is nothing but an anti-humanitarian mission. This is a violation of human rights."

According to him, stopping water supply to the supporters of CAA is a desperate attempt by the CPM to stall the growing support for the implementation of CAA and NPR in Kerala.

Appeal to NHRC

The BJP leader appealed to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to take Suo-moto cognizance in the matter. He said, "I appeal to NHRC to proceed with all necessary actions against the state government. The government cannot stop such basic necessities for the people by misusing democratic authority."

Case registered against Karandlaje

Earlier, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje had said that all the pro-CAA families in Kerala have been denied water by the state government. The Kerala police has registered a case against her and others under Section 153 (A) of the IPC for putting out posts on social media that Hindu families in Malappuram were not given water for extending their support to the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Kerala is taking baby steps to become another Kashmir!



Hindus of Kuttipuram Panchayat of Malappuram was denied water supply as they supported #CAA2019.#SevaBharati has been supplying water ever since.



Will Lutyens telecast this intolerance of PEACEFULS frm God's Own Country!? pic.twitter.com/y0HKI4bitD — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) January 22, 2020

Kerala govt passes resolution against CAA

The Kerala government moved the Supreme Court against the CAA, seeking to declare it “violative of the principles of equality, freedom, and secularism enshrined in the Constitution”. It was the first state government to challenge the Act and the Kerala Assembly was the first to pass a resolution against the law. Further, Kerala government’s state cabinet has decided to inform the Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner that the state will carry out its own census and not follow the National Population Register (NPR).

