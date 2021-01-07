SHOCKER: NCW Member Says 'Badaun Gangrape Victim Shouldn't Have Gone Out Alone In Evening'

In a shocking development on Thursday, National Commission for Women member Chandramukhi Devi indulged in shaming the Badaun gangrape and murder victim. She was a part of the two-member NCW delegation that met the victim's family and investigated the spot of the incident earlier in the day. Speaking to the media, she said, "If the woman wouldn't have gone out in the evening or if a child from the family was with her, such an incident might not have taken place".

At the same time, she conceded the victim could have been saved had the police "shown swiftness in the matter". After Devi's remark triggered outrage on social media, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma issued a response. Maintaining that she doesn't endorse this view, Sharma stressed that women have the right to move about freely at any time. She opined, "It is society and state's duty to make places safe for women".

No I don't..I don't know how and why the member has said this but women have all the right move on their will whenever and wherever they want to. It's society and state's duty to make places safe for women. https://t.co/WlG2DWs20G — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) January 7, 2021

The Badaun gangrape and murder

In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old woman was gang-raped and murdered by three men including a priest in a temple premises in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun on the night of January 3. As per the police, she lived in the vicinity and was visiting the temple for the last many years. Later in the night, the three accused dropped the victim at her home in a car and told her family that she had fallen in a dry well in the temple premises. However, she soon succumbed to her injuries and the FIR was registered on Tuesday evening after her post-mortem revealed that she sustained multiple injuries on her private parts.

The Station House Officer of the Ughaiti Police Station has been accused of negligence in the case. A case has been registered against the three persons under Sections 376 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code. 4 teams have been constituted to nab the priest who is absconding. Condemning the incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath assured that strict legal action will be taken against the culprits. The ADG Bareilly Zone has been directed to submit a report and the UP Special Task Force shall assist in the investigation.

