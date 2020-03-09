Shopian Encounter: Security Forces Neutralize Two Terrorists, Joint Operation Underway

In a big development in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, two terrorists have been killed during an encounter in Shopian's Reban village. According to sources, a joint operation is being carried out and the exchange of fire is going on. Further, sources revealed that few more terrorists may be hiding there and the search is on.

Meanwhile, the security forces have blocked all the entry and exit points of the area and conducted a house-to-house search. Along with it, the movement of people has also been restricted, as per sources.

Jammu and Kashmir police tweets

Operation launched at #Rebon #Shopian this morning on a credible input. Exchange of fire on. Two to three terrorists holed in.More details to follow. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) March 9, 2020

Earlier incident

Last month, three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including a police deserter, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per reports, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Wacchi area of Shopian district following information about the presence of terrorists there.

According to police, the terrorists were asked to surrender but they opened fire towards security forces' positions. Reportedly, one of the slain terrorists was been identified as Adil Ahmad, a special police officer who had deserted the force in 2018 and decamped with seven AK assault rifles from the official residence of then MLA Wacchi Aijaz Ahmad Mir from Jawahar Nagar area of the city, the official said.

