Siddaramaiah Enters Row Over Veerashaivas-Lingayats' OBC Status; Wants Commission Involved

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramiah became the latest political figure to enter the OBC status for Veerashaivas-Linagayats row as he opined that it was mandatory for the state government to seek a report from the Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission before proceeding further. CM Yediyurappa had announced the setting up of a board for the development of both communities following which the pitch was made to recommend to the Centre to include the two communities in the OBC quota. Senior Congress leader Siddaramiah alleged that the state government did not take the Backward Classes Commission seriously.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said that any decision on an addition or deletion of castes from the OBC category has to only be taken after getting a report from the Commission. Responding to CM Yediyurappa's move to now defer the state government's decision on the same, the ex-CM said that BJP's central leadership might not have agreed with Yediyurappa. Siddaramaih also said that all socially backward classes should be included in the OBC quota.

Karnataka government's U-turn

In a sudden turn of events, the Karnataka government decided to defer the decision of recommending the Centre to grant OBC status for the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community as CM Yediyurappa informed that he will consult the central leadership before proceeding further. The Karnataka cabinet listed the matter on their agenda on Friday and convened a meeting prior to which CM Yediyurappa spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Further, Yediyurappa also told reporters that he will be heading to New Delhi to discuss the matter with Shah and other party leaders while also assuring that the cabinet expansion would happen in the next three days.

CM Yediyurappa was initially scheduled to make an announcement on Friday evening. Terming it as a 'special decision', CM Yediyurappa said that the cabinet had not approved the matter and that he will hold talks with BJP's top brass before taking a call and that his ministers also expressed similar views. The delay in taking the decision adds to Yediyurappa's list of already existing woes including the alleged 'leadership change', the cabinet expansion and reshuffle, among other issues.

OBC status for Lingayats and Veerashivas in Karnataka

Earlier this week, the Karnataka government announced the formation of Lingayat-Veerashiva development Corporation and allocated Rs 500 crore to it. The corporation was seen as a move by Yediyurappa to further consolidate his position as "Lingayat Strongman" amidst talks of leadership change in the state BJP circles.

Considered as BJP's core vote bank in the southern state, the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community is estimated to form about 16% of Karnataka's population. BJP legislators from Lingayat and Veerashaiva had pressured the government to set up a corporation for the dominant community days after BSY ordered the establishment of the Maratha Development Corporation for the Maratha community. BS Paramashivaiah, the president of the Karnataka Veerashaiva Vidyabhivruddhi Samsthe has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation. Yediyurappa has named chairmen for various boards and corporations in the last three days, giving signs of his direct confrontation with the BJP top brass.

