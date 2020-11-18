Yediyurappa & Ajit Pawar Spar Over Future Of Border Areas; K'taka CM Rules Out Compromise

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday rubbished the possibility of merging border areas such as Belagavi, Karwar and Nipani with Maharashtra. He was responding to Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's remarks in this regard on the occasion of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's death anniversary. Pawar called for fulfilling Thackeray's dream of making a "united Maharashtra" including Belagavi, Karwar and Nipani.

On the other hand, Yediyurappa maintained that the findings of the Mahajan Committee report should be accepted. He was referring to a commission formed in 1966 under Meher Chand Mahajan, a former Supreme Court judge, to look into the dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra. Maharashtra had refused to comply with the committee's report as it rejected the state's claim on Belagavi. Maintaining that Marathi-speaking people are just like Kannadigas, the Karnataka CM requested Pawar not to make such statements to trigger "unwanted controversy".

Mahajan Commission Report is final report. Marathi speaking people are just like Kannadigas, they too belong to us. Maratha Development Authority formed for their development. Statement is just to trigger unwanted controversy. I urge him not to make such statements: Karnataka CM https://t.co/0GMW8hOL9r pic.twitter.com/1eIy4DWc0b — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

The tussle over Marathi-speaking areas

There has been a longstanding dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over the status of predominantly Marathi-speaking regions such as Belagavi. Speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly on December 20, 2019, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray re-ignited the tensions as he referred to these areas as 'Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra'. Moreover, he accused the BJP government in Karnataka of oppressing the Marathi-speaking people.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray remarked, "Like PoK, there is a Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra. People in Belagavi are not only Hindus but also Marathi-speaking people and wanted to be part of Maharashtra. However, they are facing oppression from the BJP-led government in Karnataka. Even for speaking the truth, the Belagavi mayor was booked for treason."

Opposition over Maratha Development Authority

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa's announcement on November 14 to set up the Maratha Development Authority has evoked opposition in certain parts of Karnataka. Funds worth Rs.50 crore have been set aside for the financial, social, educational and developmental benefits of the Marathas. Taking to Twitter, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah slammed the state government's move and accused Yediyurappa of "instigating Kannadigas" and "disrupting peace".

He lamented that the Karnataka government was spending so much money on the Maratha Development Authority at a juncture when it lacked funds for social security schemes. However, the Karnataka CM has clarified that this body has nothing to do with the Marathi language. Noting that Marathas have been living in the state for generations, he specified that it will cater to the development of the community.

