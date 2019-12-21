Siddaramaiah Targets CT Ravi Over His "Godhra-like" Situation Comment Amid CAA Row

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah took to Twitter on Friday, December 20, and targeted the Culture and Tourism Minister of the state CT Ravi over a news report of Ravi slamming CAA. CT Ravi, during an interview with a news organisation, had claimed that a “Godhra-like” situation can arise in the country if the majority of anti-CAA protesters lose patience. Siddaramaiah took a dig on the BJP leader’s statement and told the current CM of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa to take stock of the situation.

In his tweet, Siddaramaiah blamed BJP for accusing the opposition of inciting violence. He told the Karnataka CM that a member of his own cabinet is doing the same. He also expressed surprise over this and urged the CM to get the minister arrested.

Watch: DYFI blocks Karnataka RTC bus demanding the release of arrested journalists

CT Ravi’s reply to Siddaramaiah

CT Ravi in his response to Siddaramaiah’s tweet said that it was the Congress leader, UT Khader who had said that the implementation of CAA will burn the country down. By saying this he intended to blame the Congress party for inciting violence. He in his tweet further added, “Put your cowardice aside, have an open discussion with me if you’re brave enough, let’s discuss everything. Let the state decide who the communalists are.”

Read: Karnataka Left Parties hold anti-CAA protests

Protests in Karnataka

Anti-CAA protests were held in many parts of Karnataka by the several organisations, students and Left Parties. Protests have turned violent since Thursday with instances of stone-pelting and lathi-charge in Mangaluru. Protesters also defied Section 144 in many places. This section imposes a ban on the assembly of more than four people in a group at one place. IIM-B students in Bangalore also held anti-CAA protests.

Read: Digvijay Singh urges for peaceful stir, says 'if CAA is not struck down, NRC will come'

Protests in Kerala

Various anti-CAA and NRC protest have also erupted in Kerala. On Wednesday, the members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) attacked an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) karyakarta in Kerala for talking about his views on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The students of Sree Kerala Varma College were seen thrashing a fellow student mercilessly in the corridors and hallways of the college. ABVP posted the video from its official Twitter handle and took a jibe at the claims of peaceful protests across the country.

Read: Asaduddin Owaisi condemns nation-wide violence during anti-CAA protests