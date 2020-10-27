'Significant Achievement': India-US Sign Landmark Defence Pact BECA During 2+2 Dialogue

India and the United States have signed the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) on October 27 during the 2+2 ministerial talks. Defence ministry’s additional secretary Jivesh Nandan signed the agreement on behalf of India. While delivering joint statements along with US Defence Secretary Mark Esper, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh touted the progression in military cooperation as “very well”. He said that in just two days, both US and India have “explored probable capacity building & other joint cooperation activities in third countries including our neighbourhood & beyond.” Singh even hailed the signing of BECA as "significant achievement".

Signing of BECA today after signing of LEMOA in 2016 and COMCASA in 2018 is a significant achievement in that direction: RM Shri @rajnathsingh — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) October 27, 2020

I met Dr Esper yesterday to discuss bilateral defence issues. We continued our discussions on larger regional and global perspective today over the 2+2: RM — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) October 27, 2020

BECA will allow India to access precision data, topographical images, maps, nautical and aeronautical data and other classified satellite data on a real-time basis from US military satellites which will aid in providing better accuracy of stand-off weapons like cruise, ballistic missiles and drones. The pact was signed during the 2+2 ministerial dialogue between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Defence Secretary Mark T Esper at 10 am on October 27.

Read - India-US To Sign Basic Exchange & Cooperation Agreement For Geo-Spatial Cooperation

Read - India, US To Sign BECA Deal During Third Edition Of 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

BECA: Final 'foundational' agreement

The Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) is the third and the final 'foundational' agreement that the US has with its close international partners. India-US have already signed two agreements - Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) and Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA), which will allow the countries to exchange military logistics and enable secure communications.

Ahead of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue, both Indian Ministers held separate talks with their US counterparts on October 26. The Defence minister discussed the potential new areas for cooperation at both Service to Service level and at the joint level. Rajnath Singh and Mark Esper also reportedly called for a defence dialogue mechanism especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic at all levels and also expressed that they are ‘satisfied with BECA’. After the one-hour-long meeting at the South Block in New Delhi, Singh had announced that the talks were “fruitful” and they aimed at “deepening defence cooperation”.

Reportedly, the special focus of Singh-Esper meet was logistical support and maritime cooperation including majorly naval. Apart from the US delegation led by Esper, the officials that joined the talks were Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh.

Read - Landmark Defence Pact BECA To Be Signed Between India, US During 2+2 Talks On October 27

Read - India Records Lowest Daily New Covid Cases In 3 Months; Total Active Cases At 6.25 Lakh



