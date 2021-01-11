Sikkim: ITBP Personnel Rescue Man Stuck In Middle Of Mountain Cliff; See Pics

A man stuck in the middle of a mountain cliff in Sikkim was rescued by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Saturday. According to news agency ANI, the person named Ujwal Rai was rescued by a team of 48th Battalion of ITBP mountaineers, who, with the help of locals, managed to save the man after an hours-long operation. Rai was stuck in the middle of a mountain cliff after he had gone to fix a water pipeline behind the General Reserve Engineer Force camp in Lachung.

'Rescued man administered first aid'

According to the report, a police team was informed after Rai got stuck on the steep cliff, who later called in the ITBP for help. The mountaineers of the ITBP managed to safely rescue Rai in an operation that lasted for hours on Saturday. Rai reportedly suffered minor injuries while stranded at the cliff and was provided first aid immediately after being rescued. The incident is a reminder of the extent to which our security forces are willing to go to save the life of their fellow citizens.

Rescue of a person from the middle of a cliff by 48th Battalion ITBP near Lachung, Sikkim yesterday. ITBP mountaineers after hours of efforts, rescued the person who had sustained minor injuries while stranded at the cliff. He was also administered the first aid by #Himveers. pic.twitter.com/jD6vtv4iZa — ITBP (@ITBP_official) January 10, 2021

ITBP shared a few pictures from the rescue operation their mountaineers were involved in on Saturday. In one of the pictures, the rescued man can be seen receiving first aid from the ITBP personnel. Netizens are showering praise for the commendable effort taken up by the ITBP soldiers to save a fellow Indian. "I salute all the ITBP jawans for saving the life of the victim trapped. Our pride... our forces always ready to serve society. Jai Hind," one individual commented on the post.

Salute My Hero 🕉️ 🙏 — Alok Agnihotri (@alok21087) January 10, 2021

Good work 👍👍 — Akbar Chaudhary (mantri mandal) (@Akbar96235346) January 10, 2021

Well done👌 — Cricket Junkie (@JunkieCricket) January 11, 2021

