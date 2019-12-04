Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Apologises To Nirmala Sitharaman Over 'Nirbala' Jibe In Parliament

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday, December 4, has apologised for his 'Nirbala' comment against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He said, "During the session in the Parliament, I had called Nirmala ji as Nirbala." He further said, "Nirmala ji is like my sister. If she has felt bad then I apologise and express deep regret." Earlier on Monday, Chowdhury had called Nirmala Sitharaman 'Nirbala' Sitharaman which meant "powerless."

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s comment

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had stirred up another controversy, by making a personal remark against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the winter session in the Lok Sabha. The Congress leader had made a personal remark while lashing out at the Finance Minister while discussing the economic state of the country. Instead of holding a discussion over the issue, Chowdhury had resorted to attacking Nirmala Sitharaman. In the Parliament on Monday, Chowdhury had said, "We respect you a lot. But looking at the circumstances, sometimes I feel like calling you 'Nirbala Sitharaman' (powerless) instead of Nirmala Sitharaman. Because you are in a Ministerial position but don't know if you can take the steps you want."

The Congress leader's remarks had come after Nirmala Sitharaman explained that the corporate tax was recently reduced in the country to open opportunities for the multinational companies who might be looking to get out of China due to its ongoing trade war with the United States.

