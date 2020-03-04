Six Put Under Observation For Attending Noida Coronavirus Patient's Party Test Negative

Amid the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, six people from Noida who had been put under observation for suspected Coronavirus infection after they attended a birthday party hosted by an infected Delhi resident, have tested negative for the virus.

However, District Magistrate BN Singh said that these will be put under home quarantine for the next 14 days. He also added that the district administration has not issued any school closure order.

Speaking to the media Singh said, "Coronavirus samples taken from 6 people in Noida tested negative but they will need to be under home quarantine for the next 14 days and if symptoms develop, they can be retested again. Government and administration are keeping a watch close watch and there is no need to panic."

Earlier, a school in Noida was shut down on Tuesday after the first Coronavirus patient from Delhi was found to have come in contact with several of its students at a birthday party he attended.

Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar,, said, "Several schoolmates of the child of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitise it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."

The Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday that six positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India so far.

Coronavirus outbreak

Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. While most of the cases are from Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan (the epicentre of the outbreak), other countries including Iran, Italy, Japan and the Philippines have also reported deaths related to novel coronavirus.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across 20 countries since December 2019. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dubbed the virus as COVID-19.

On March 1, UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock released $15 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help fund global efforts to contain the virus. The announcement came soon after the WHO upgraded the global risk of the coronavirus outbreak to "very high" – its top level of risk assessment. The WHO has said there is still a chance of containing the virus if its chain of transmission is broken.

(with ANI inputs)