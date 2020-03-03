Symptoms Of Coronavirus: Here's All You Need To Know And What Doctors Say You Should Do

The novel Coronavirus outbreak (COVID19) which has affected more than 91,000 people worldwide has caused a scare-like situation globally. With its epicenter in Wuhan, it has slowly spread to over 60 countries worldwide causing over 3,000 deaths. Although a person encountering Coronavirus will experience nothing worse than seasonal flu symptoms, with new cases cropping up in India, here are all the signs and symptoms you need to know.

Signs and Symptoms

The Coronavirus cause respiratory tract infections like pneumonia. Its accompanying symptoms include fever, cough, cold and can even escalate to breathing difficulties. Milder symptoms could be a runny nose, headache or just a sore throat.

The symptoms are said to appear 2-14 days after the individual has caught the infection. The infection is communicable and can be transmitted by another person's sneezing or coughing.

In cases of viral pneumonia, antibiotics do not work. There is no medicated treatment or drugs for the disease. The only treatment that can be given is putting the patient on a ventilator and ensuring enough oxygen supply reaches the lungs. The patient is also made to drink lots of fluids to push out the infection from the system. There is no need for any other medicine as the body can recuperate from the infection on its own.

What to do:

Maintain at least 1 meter (3 feet) distance between you and someone who is coughing

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, immediately consult a doctor

When coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth with a flexed elbow

Frequently wash your hands after coughing or sneezing

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, or till you finish singing the Happy Birthday song twice

What to not do:

Don't cough on someone's face

Avoid close contact when you are experiencing coughing or fever

Avoid spitting in public

Avoid international travel to countries where chances of contraction is higher

PM warns against panic

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an extensive review pertaining to the preparedness on the novel coronavirus front. He revealed that different ministries and states were working together from screening people to providing immediate medical help.

There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

