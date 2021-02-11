SKM Cites PM To Claim 'agrarian Laws Not Demanded By Farmers'; Mahapanchayats In Offing

On Thursday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha condemned the purported "anti-farmer" statements of PM Modi during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Parliament. The SKM is an umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. According to the SKM, the PM had conceded that the three agrarian laws were not demanded by farmers. Speaking in the Lok Sabha a day earlier, PM Modi countered the 'no one demanded farm laws' argument by highlighting that that law against dowry, triple talaq and child marriage were also enacted when nobody had demanded them.

Moreover, the farm unions also accused the Haryana government of seeking to install CCTVs at the Tikri border. Affirming that the protests will continue until the repeal of the farm laws and legal recognition to the Minimum Support Price, the SKM announced that more Mahapanchayats will be organised in Moradabad (February 12), Bahadurgarh Bypass (February 12), Sri Ganganagar (February 18), Hanumangarh (February 19) and Sikar (February 23). Previously, it declared that a nationwide Rail Roko (Rail blockade) protest will be held on February 18 from noon to 4 pm.

PM bats for reforms in agriculture sector

During his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lower House on Wednesday, PM Modi touched on a number of issues pertaining to the country's progress. Dedicating a large part of his speech to buttress the case for farm reforms, he expressed willingness to amend the laws in case any discrepancies are pointed out. Contending that the protesters have fell prey to misinformation, he clarified that the Mandi system and the procurement at the Minimum Support Price will not be affected in any way.

Weighing in on the violence during the farm stir, PM Modi made a distinction between 'Andolan Jeevis' and protesters. He cited the demand for release of alleged terrorists, destruction of toll plazas and vandalization of telecom towers in Punjab as an attempt by these miscreants to malign the agitation against the farm laws. In an overture towards the protesters, he dubbed the farm stir as "sacred". On this occasion, the PM also argued the need to empower the small farmers by diversification of crops.

