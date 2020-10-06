Hathras Case: Smriti Irani Assures Fair Probe, Reiterates Faith In CBI & UP CM Yogi

On Tuesday, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani spoke on the Hathras case, assuring that an SIT team has been formed and the case has also been referred to CBI.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the Hathras case and said even after the reported rape and subsequent death of the young girl in Hathras and her family targeting the entire UP administration, the Prime Minister has not said a word on the issue.

"Chief Minister assured me that the SIT team has been formed and the case has also been referred to CBI. I believe the fair investigation will be done and justice will be served," she added.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also talked on the Hathras case. Sitharaman, saying that India needs to look into a lot of issues pertaining to women's safety also took a jibe at Congress and other Opposition Parties saying that women's issues shouldn't be politicised. The Minister said, "This country needs to look into several issues pertaining to women safety. Women related issues should never be politicised."

Earlier in the day, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court requesting the top court to direct a CBI probe in the Hathras case. Explaining the details of its investigation so far, the UP Government alleged that "vested interests" are attempting to ascribe motive, to derail a fair probe in the case.

This comes a day after the UP Police registered 6 cases and 13 FIRs lodging several complaints on 'false claims' spread being around the victim's village to allegedly 'spoil social harmony', 'instigating victim's family' and 'provocative posts' surmounting to criminal conspiracy in the larger Hathras probe. The UP Government's affidavit in the apex court also follows its probe into the case where investigative agencies unearthed an alleged 'conspiracy' angle discovering the links of radical outfits such as Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in instigating communal riots in the state.

This was followed by more intel on the funding of a website- Justice For Hathras which recorded vast amounts of international funding from countries as well as organisations like the Amnesty International whose role in stoking anti-CAA riots is still under the scanner. The UP government's suspicions proved to be well-founded after four people said to have links with alleged radical group Popular Front of India (PFI) and an associate outfit, were arrested at Mathura. The members were on their way to Hathras from Delhi and were taken into custody at Mathura's Math toll plaza. The Uttar Pradesh police had earlier sought a ban on the organization.

The Union Minister also levelled charges on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that the latter never wants the economic system to be strong. Speaking to ANI, Smriti cited the incidents where the Congress leader opposed the reforms, adding that he never wants the economic system to be strong.

"Whether it is integrating nation into a market or strengthening country's economy or ensuring farmers' the right to sell produce anywhere - Rahul Gandhi never wants our economic system to be strong. This isn't the first time that he is against reforms," said Smriti Irani.

(with inputs from agencies)