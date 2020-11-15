Smriti Irani Prays For Well-being Of Indian Armed Forces Amid Diwali Celebrations

Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday prayed for the safety and well being of the Indian Armed forces and their families amid the Diwali celebrations. The Union minister shared a picture of herself performing rituals on Diwali on her Twitter handle and urged netizens to "say a special prayer for the safety & well being of our Armed Forces".

As we celebrate Deepawali with our loved ones, we say a special prayer for the safety & well being of our Armed Forces. May Ma Bhagwati protect them and bless their families with good health & happiness. #Salute2Soldiers pic.twitter.com/J61FGP8NvJ — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 14, 2020

Irani has recently recovered from COVID-19 infection. On Thursday she said that she has tested negative for COVID-19. Irani had announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 28.

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with armed forces

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with the soldiers of the Western border in Longewala, Jaisalmer. During his visit to the Longewala border outpost, the Prime Minister met the soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) and lauded their efforts while protecting the country. PM Modi further laid a wreath and paid tribute to the soldiers of the Armed Forces who lost their lives on the line of duty. Furthermore, while celebrating Diwali, PM Modi has also distributed sweets among the soldiers of the BSF in Longewala. Since becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, PM Modi has been celebrating Diwali with the Security Forces every year.

Rajnath Singh lights diya to express solidarity with soldiers

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lit a Diya in support of soldiers on the occasion of Diwali as a response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call. "Lit a Diya in the honour of soldiers to express my gratitude to them. When we are celebrating Deepawali, at this time Indian soldiers are performing their national duty in protecting the borders of the country. I salute such brave and dutiful soldiers," he tweeted in Hindi as he posted a video of him along with his family lighting the Diya.

एक दिया देश के सैनिकों के सम्मान में जला कर उनके प्रति आभार व्यक्त किया है। जब हम दीपावली मना रहे हैं तो इस समय देश की सीमाओं की सुरक्षा में भारतीय सैनिक अपने राष्ट्रीय कर्तव्य का पालन कर रहे हैं। ऐसे बहादुर एवं कर्तव्यनिष्ठ सैनिकों को मैं नमन करता हूँ।#Salute2Soldiers pic.twitter.com/XuEtpNiefb — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 14, 2020

(Image-PTI)