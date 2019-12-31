Smriti Irani Shares Hilarious Meme That Summed Up 2019 For Her Family

Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a hilarious meme on Instagram saying it perfectly summed up the year for her. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, known for her wit on social media platforms, shared a famous clip, with minions in it, from the film Despicable Me. Irani posted the clip on her official Instagram account saying, “This sums up the year for me 🥳❤”

The clip portrayed how Smriti Irani’s family reacts during an emergency situation. The clip starts with text, “When the Iranis Go Trouble Shooting”, and a fire alarm goes off. Two minions with the title Zohr (Smriti's son) and Shanelle (Smriti's stepdaughter) enter the room after breaking the wall and keep running in the room with a water nozzle in an attempt to put out the fire. Meanwhile, the third minion named Smriti calmly opens the door and enters the room with a siren.

The first minion, Zohr, breaks the table and then another wall in enthusiasm and goes outside the building without making any positive contribution to douse the fire. The second minion, Shanelle, tries its best to control the situation but couldn’t handle the water nozzle and gets thrown to the corner of the room due to the high pressure of the nozzle. The third minion, Smriti, stands there with a siren in front of Gru, the angry character from the film, compared with his husband Zubin.

'Irani Katha Sagar!'

Gru takes away the siren form the third minion but couldn’t calm it down. Now the fourth minion, named as Zoe (Smriti’s daughter), puts water on Smriti to stop her from making noise. Netizens loved the meme and commended the minister for her sense of humour. Ekta Kapoor, producer-director and creative head of Balaji Telefilms, commented on the post saying, “I love@my Irani’s ! Period!!!!!!!!!majanu che”. Former BJP national secretary Vani Tripathi called it “Irani Katha Sagar!”

