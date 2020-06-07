Smriti Irani shares important life lesson, urges people to 'do good'

Union Minister Smriti Irani is one of the most active ministers on social media. Not only she shares, experiences and bits from her day to day life, but also does not hesitate in sharing rib-tickling jokes and memes. However, the recent post has an important life lesson for her fans and followers.

Talking to Instagram on June 7 the lawmaker shared a quote that read “Do good for others. It will come back in unexpected ways”. Along with the quote, she added that people should do good, even if it "does not do good,". The post, which gives a lesson of kindness and empathy, has been liked over 18 thousand times since shared on June 7.

'Law of Nature'

Besides, the quote has also received a thumbs up from many people, celebrities and commoners alike, with many dubbing it as “absolutely true”. While one user wrote, "Yes madam we do good for others definitely that come back to us and same way bad. It's the rule of Nature". Other user wrote, “Universal Truth Absolutely right " While another comment read, " Great message ma’am".

Read: Smriti Irani Thanks PM Modi For Introducing EGoS And PDCs In Ministries

Read: Smriti Irani Questions Kerala Admin's Inaction On Murder Of Pregnant Elephant Till Outrage

Recently Irani along with Kartik Aaryan, AR Rahman and Shekhar Kapur shared a message, promoting a helpline number and urging everyone to report incidents of child abuse. They also shared a hard-hitting video, where children witness domestic abuse at home, are made to carry out work, apart from the emotional and physical abuse they are subjected to by their elders.

The video urged all to save their childhood by calling at the helpline number 1098. In her post, Irani urged all to inform their children of the system that was available to ‘protect them, rescue them, rehabilitate them’ while urging all not to be 'mute spectators' to such incidents.

Read: 'Child Abuse Needs To Stop': Kartik Aaryan, Smriti Irani, Rahman Share Hard-hitting Video

Read: Smriti Irani Hails Centre's Decision To Amend Essential Commodities Act