Smriti Irani Shares Inspirational Quotes, Urges People To Chase Their Dreams

After Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, Union Minister Smriti Irani has been sharing life lessons and inspirational quotes on Instagram. Irani is known for sharing motivational posts with her followers time and again and on June 16 in a series of Instagram stories, the Union Minister shared five powerful quotes.

Irani urges followers to ‘Be strong’

While the first quote read, “Never forget where you came from and never take your eyes off where you’re heading”, the series of stories aimed at motivating people to ‘be strong’ and strive and thrive in their lives. From urging people to chase their dreams to the power of saying ‘no’, Irani, with her inspirational quotes, encouraged her fans to not give up.

Following Rajput’s death, several actors and politicians have come out to talk about depression and mental health. On June 15, Irani also took to Instagram to share some hard-hitting life lessons. The Union Minister encouraged her fans to develop new habits and scream and cry but do not give up amid such unprecedented times. Earlier this month, she also shared a quote urged people to do good, even if it ‘does not do good’. The quote read, “Do good for others. It will come back in unexpected ways”.

