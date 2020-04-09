Smriti Irani Shows How To Stitch Face Masks Using Needle And Thread; Netizens Applaud

Coronavirus outbreak has caused a global shortage of medical supplies around the world with countries battling to get their hands on personal protective gear. With the crisis in mind, Indian union minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter to show her followers how to make face masks sitting at home, using just a needle and a thread. Irani shared a picture of herself stitching a face mask using a piece of cotton cloth.

Netizens were in awe of the minister's stitching skills and took to the post to praise her for sharing the awesome idea. The post has garnered more than 9,400 likes and counting at the time of publishing this story. Some people also took a jibe at the textile minister saying that her encouragement to stitch makeshift masks at home may strike the fear of unemployment among Indian tailors.

Great job mam. — Preeti Yadav (@drpreetiyadav9) April 9, 2020

Great idea ma'am — Pratyush Mishra🇮🇳 (@CrPratyush) April 9, 2020

Great work,, salute 🙏🙏🙏😍 — Pragya Biswas😷 (@impragyabiswas) April 9, 2020

"Tailors fear unemployment as Smriti Irani encourages people to stitch on their own." — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) April 9, 2020

India has been placed under a complete lockdown for 21 days until April 14, Schools, universities, non-essential businesses have all been shut in the country since March 25. According to reports, India has recorded over 6,200 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which 321 came in the last 24 hours. So far, there have been 186 deaths in India related to COVID-19, while 569 people have been treated successfully.

The deadly coronavirus infection has claimed nearly 90,000 lives across the world and has infected over 15,37,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Iran have also overtaken China in terms of the COVID-19 death toll. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

