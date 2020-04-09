South Africa: Couple Arrested From Their Wedding Ceremony For Violating Lockdown Orders

With coronavirus lockdown imposed in almost all the countries around the globe, people are taking different approaches towards the preventive measure with some not hesitating to violate it. Recently, a couple from South Africa was arrested after they were caught celebrating their wedding ceremony with 53 other guests in attendance. According to reports, police stormed the wedding ceremony with guns and face masks and arrested the couple along with the priest and the guests who were present there. The couple had just finished taking their wedding vows when the police arrived and arrested them.

Media reports suggest that the police were alerted by concerned citizens following which they arrived at the venue and stopped the ceremony. The footage of the couple's arrest is doing rounds on social media with people calling them 'COVIDIOTS' for not following the lockdown orders and putting the lives of others in danger, including their own. In the video, the groom and the bride can be seen getting into a police van in their full wedding dress. All the arrested people were taken to the Empangeni police station on April 5. As per reports, the couple was released under stringent bail conditions.

Lockdown violations have become a common sight across the world. recently, a man from the United Kingdom drove 336 km to buy bread that according to him was Rs 93 cheaper than what he was getting near his home. The man was fined by the police for not adhering to the lockdown orders and also for overspeeding as he was caught driving at 177 km per hour with two young children in his car. The police handed him a challan and reported the case to the court.

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly coronavirus infection has claimed nearly 89,700 lives across the world and has infected over 15,33,500 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Iran have also overtaken China in terms of the COVID-19 death toll. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

