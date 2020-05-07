Social Distancing Rules Flouted In Delhi’s Gazipur Mandi, People Remain Unfazed Amid COVID

Even as the COVID19 positive cases continue to rise in the national capital several were found flouting social distancing norms in Gazipur Mandi in the national capital.

Gazipur mandi is one of the biggest wholesale markets in the national capital. It offers vegetables, fruits and flowers to a huge number of vendors.

As Republic TV reached the spot, it was found that people were not following social distancing norms as advised by the government. People were seen hoarding the shops in the market instead of maintaining distance between them.

Many were found without masks which have been made mandatory by the Delhi government.

Despite stringent rules set by the government failing which the defaulters will be charged under the law, people here unfazed were flouting the rules.

India's COVID-19 count crossed 50,000 mark today. The states detected 3,561 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India are 52,952. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu accounted for 50% of the total coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The death toll in the country rose to 1,783. India recorded 89 deaths in the last 24 hours, one of the highest since the novel virus began spreading its wings across the nation.

At present, there were 35,902 active patients in the country, according to the ministry of health and family welfare. Nearly 30percent of the total coronavirus patients were recovered from the disease.

The national capital recorded 428 new coronavirus patients on Wednesday. The total number of coronavirus patients in Delhi zoomed to 5,532. Delhi was the third state in the country to report more than 5,000 coronavirus cases after Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Over 1400 cases have been recorder in the past four days. Death toll so far stands at 65 in Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this week while announcing relaxation in the lockdown had said that people of the national capital will have to learn to live with COVID 19.

Delhi has 11 districts all of them are under the red zone. It also has 88 containment areas.

Born in China’s Wuhan province, Coronavirus has rattled the world. At present 166 countries have been affected by the novel virus.

