Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Soil & Water From Badrinath, Mahakaleshwar Reach Ayodhya

Ahead of Ram Temple stone laying ceremony scheduled for August 5, soil and water from many significant religious places and rivers across India have reached Ayodhya, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra informed on Saturday, August 1.

Taking to Twitter Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said, "Water and soil from Shri Badrinath Dham, Raigad Fort, Shri Ranganathswami Mandir, Shri Mahakaleshwar Mandir, birthplaces of Hutatma Chandrashekhar Azad & Shri Birsa Munda and many other places of Dharmic & National Importance has reached Ayodhya Dham for Pujan."

In an earlier tweet, the Teerth Kshetra administration also said, "Pious soil & water from all the major religious sites, places of national importance and sacred rivers of the nation are reaching Ayodhya for the construction of the grand temple at Shri Ramjanmbhoomi.'' The administration also shared a picture of urns that reached Ayodhya on July 31 ahead of the grand celebration.

Pious Soil & water from all the major religious sites, places of national importance and sacred rivers of the nation are reaching Ayodhya for the construction of the grand temple at Shri Ramjanmbhoomi.



These are the urns received on just 31st July 2020. pic.twitter.com/blTenizIay — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) August 1, 2020

PM Modi to attend Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya on August 5. The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra has invited 150 guests that include Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray, BJP veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and social distancing norms will be followed. The trust has estimated that the construction of the temple will be completed in 3 to 3.5 years that is by 2023. Approximately, 200 people will attend the event. The "Bhoomi Pujan" will be performed with the placing of a 40-kg silver brick at the sanctum Santorum, said Ram Mandir trust spokesperson Nritya Gopal Das.

The height of the Ram temple would be 161-feet which is an increase by 20-feet from the previous design prepared in 1988, according to Nikhil Sompura, architect and the son of C Sompura, chief architect of the temple.

