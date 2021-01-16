Somnath Bharti Gets Bail In One Case; Stays In Jail Pending Another; Summoned In A Third

A special court in Sultanpur on Friday granted bail to AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in one of the two cases lodged against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and the state's hospitals. The cases were registered against him in Rae Bareli and Amethi after he made the objectionable remarks on Saturday. The Malviya Nagar MLA will have to remain in jail as the hearing on another complaint lodged against him at Rae Bareli will be held on Saturday.

According to PTI, Bharti's lawyer Rudra Pratap Singh said the MP-MLA court granted him bail on personal bonds with a condition that he will not try to threaten witnesses and remain present during hearings. The court warned action against Bharti under relevant sections of the CrPC if he violated the bail conditions. He was arrested in the state under section 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the IPC for his alleged objectionable remarks.

Bharti on Monday had ink hurled at him in Rae Bareli and was arrested later. He was arrested for criminal intimidation and promoting enmity between groups, police said. Bharti was remanded in 14-day judicial custody at the Amhat jail in Sultanpur district.

According to a purported video clip, the Delhi AAP MLA had said on Saturday, "Children are being born in hospitals, but they are of dogs." Shortly after the ink was hurled at him, Bharti was heard arguing with policemen around him, telling them that he would strip them of their uniforms.

Court directs UP Police to produce Somnath Bharti in Delhi

Meanwhile, a Delhi Court has directed jail superintendent of an Uttar Pradesh prison to produce Somnath Bharti before it on January 18. The court was hearing a matter related to an alleged assault case of security staff at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in 2016.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey issued a production warrant against Bharti on January 14 after the accused's advocate, Mohd Irshad, moved an exemption application on his behalf in the matter informing that he is currently lodged in judicial custody in a UP jail.

The court observed that the present matter was at the stage of judgment and Bharti's presence was required before the judge. "The production warrant be sent and served by DCP concerned to the Jail Superintendent concerned where accused is currently running in the custody through special messenger considering the fact that next date of hearing is January 18, 2021, at 2.15 pm and the matter is at the stage of consideration/ judgement."

Jail Superintendent concerned is directed to produce the accused Somnath Bharti without any fail on next date of hearing, the judge said. The case was registered against Bharti and other accused under sections of rioting, damaging public property and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty. The case was registered on the complaint of a chief security officer of AIIMS on September 9, 2016.

(With agency inputs)