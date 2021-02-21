Sonam Wangchuk Showcases Solar-heated Tent For Indian Army At Galwan; Here's What It Does

Ladakh-based engineer & education reformist Sonam Wangchuk has built a solar-powered military tent for the Indian Army at the Galway Valley. Wangchuk, who had previously succeeded in his solar-heated mud hut project, built a tent that could accommodate 10 jawans and is fully portable with the weight of the tent being less than 30 kilos. Sharing photos of the solar-powered tent, Wangchuk revealed that the tent could sustain even under sub-zero temperatures such as minus 14 degrees Celcius while pointing out that it was carbon neutral, replacing kerosene and tackling pollution.

SOLAR HEATED MILITARY TENT

for #indianarmy at #galwanvalley

+15 C at 10pm now.

Min outside last night was -14 C,

Replaces tons of kerosesne, pollution #climatechange

For 10 jawans, fully portable all parts weigh less than 30 Kgs. #MadeInIndia #MadeInLadakh #CarbonNeutral pic.twitter.com/iaGGIG5LG3 — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) February 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk on Friday informed that his Twitter account had been hacked but was later restored. The hacked Twitter account displayed random tweets shared from Sonam Wangchuk's handle. Taking to Twitter, the innovator stated that he was clueless about who was responsible for hacking his account. Even so, he also acknowledged that it took weeks to restore it. In addition, he also informed users that he was back and handling the account himself. The hacked account displayed a fraud link which showed that Elon Musk was giving away free Bitcoins.

10th round of India-China talks

Meanwhile, the 10th round of talks between India and China at Moldo lasted for over 16 hours, with delegations of both sides deliberating on the disengagement process. The tenth round of Commander-Corps level talks, which began at 10 am on Saturday, went on past 2 am as both sides discussed the disengagement from friction points including Gogra heights, Hot Springs, and Depsang plains. The Indian delegation led by Lt Gen PGK Menon, the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps maintained the need for an increase in the pace of disengagement in order to de-escalate the situation at friction points. The Chinese delegation was headed by Maj Gen Liu Lin, the commander of the South Xinjiang military district of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Earlier this week, the Indian Army released short videos and photographs showing thinning down of troops and dismantling of bunkers, camps, and other facilities by the Chinese military in the areas around the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh in line with the agreed disengagement process between the two sides. The visuals also showed the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) using a bulldozer to flatten some structures, and vehicles with troops and equipment preparing to retreat to rear bases as part of the infantry disengagement. After nine months of border standoff in eastern Ladakh, the two armies reached an agreement on disengagement in the North and South banks of Pangong lake that mandates both sides to cease forward deployment of troops in a "phased, coordinated and verifiable" manner.

China unveils details of casualties at Galwan Valley

China admitted for the first time that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) lost four of its soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with India last year near the LAC. According to a report by state-controlled People's Daily, "Four Chinese soldiers, who were sacrificed in last June's border conflict, were posthumously awarded honorary titles and first-class merit citations, Central Military Commission announced Friday. A colonel, who led them and seriously injured, was conferred with an honorary title." As per a report in CCP's mouthpiece Global Times, "The Central Military Commission awarded Qi Fabao, the regimental commander from the PLA Xinjiang Military Command, the title of "Hero regimental commander for defending the border," Chen Hongjun with "Hero to defend the border," and awarded the first-class merit to Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran."

Four Chinese soldiers, who were sacrificed in last June's border conflict, were posthumously awarded honorary titles and first-class merit citations, Central Military Commission announced Friday. A colonel, who led them and seriously injured, was conferred with honorary title. pic.twitter.com/Io9Wk3pXaU — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 19, 2021

