South African Air Force Chief Lays Wreath At National War Memorial In New Delhi

The Chief of the South African Air Force, Lieutenant General Wiseman Simo Mbambo, who is on a visit to India, laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Monday, November 8, 2021. Taking to Twitter, the official account of the National War Memorial tweeted, 'Lt Gen Wiseman Simo Mbambo, Chief of the South African Air Force, laid a wreath at the National War Memorial on November 8, 2021'.

36th Army Aviation Day celebrated at National War Memorial

Recently, on the occasion of 36th Army Aviation Day, Lt Gen Ajay Kumar Suri, Dir Gen & Col Comdt Army Avn Corps paid tribute to martyrs on November 1. To mark this day, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the National War Memorial, India Gate, New Delhi. According to All India Radio, Lieutenant General Suri lauded the performance of the corps on aviation day. Suri said, "Corps has performed exceedingly well in its role in support of the ground forces during recent operations. Earlier, on the occasion of 75th Infantry Day, Veer Naris (Next of Kin) paid tribute to Indian soldiers at the National War Memorial. General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, KCB, CBE, ADC, Gen CGS of the British Army also paid homage to the war hero at the National War Memorial, tweeted National War Memorial.

On the occasion of 36th ARMY AVIATION DAY, homage was paid to martyrs by Lt Gen Ajay Kumar Suri, Dir Gen & Col Comdt Army Avn Corps, at #NationalWarMemorial on 01 Nov 21. @adgpi, @HQ_IDS_India, @DefenceMinIndia,#CDS, #COAS, #IndianArmy, #ArmyAviation pic.twitter.com/poZEooXXTP — राष्ट्रीय समर स्मारक / NATIONAL WAR MEMORIAL (@salute2soldier) November 1, 2021

National War Memorial

The National War Memorial is a state-of-the-art facility on a 40-acre plot, which is dedicated to Indian soldiers who fought in armed battles of independent India. Foreign guests paying tribute to Indian martyrs at the National War Memorial presents a symbol of respect towards the nation and its glorious victories.

The National War Memorial comes under the central government's defence department. It is a national monument that was established in 2019 by the NDA government. The National War Memorial is used to pay homage and to remember soldiers of the Indian military who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the country's post-independence. The place has the names of those armed forces personnel who died during the battle fought against Pakistan, China, and other war operations. The names of the soldiers are inscribed on the memorial walls in golden letters.

Image: Twitter/@Nationalwarmemorial

With Inputs from ANI