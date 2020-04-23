Indian Railways Develops Contactless Cubicles For Doctors To Treat COVID-19 Patients

Indian Railways is working on various measures to tackle COVID-19 virus and it's spread, among them is contactless cubicles. The South West Division (SWR) of the Indian Railways has developed contactless cubicles for doctors to treat COVID-19 patients without direct contact.

SWR steps up

"SWR Hubballi workshop has come out with an innovative idea by creating contactless cubicles so that doctors checking suspected COVID patients do not have direct physical contact with patients. In spite of protocol as per medical guidelines being maintained in hospitals, doctors testing persons who might have been infected with the virus are prone to catch the virus," said an SWR spokesperson in a statement.

The SWR also issued a press release where they stated opening fever clinics exclusively to treat persons with fever, cough, cold, etc. "Persons suffering from the common cold and upper respiratory track infection have similar symptoms and it is difficult to differentiate between COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases having the same symptoms. To avoid mixing of patients with these symptoms, other diseases a separate clinic has been established in Railway Hospitals of SWR with separate team of Doctors, Nurse, Paramedical staff and Pharmacist with Personal Protective Equipment. Fever clinics are also planned to be set up at other locations for diagnosis of COVID -19," the statement read.

The division also announced that 21,510 masks and 4,317 masks had been manufactured in order to assist healthcare workers and the general public with the necessary equipment to protect themselves from the virus.

In a release issued on April 22, the SWR said, "To ensure supply of goods and essentials in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, SWR is running freight trains and also timetabled parcel trains where labourers are required for loading and unloading of commodities. Masks and sanitizers are being provided to contract labourers during the loading and unloading of essential commodities. These essentials are being made available to all staff and frontline staff coming o­n duty to protect them and their families from the virus. Frontline staff are also counseled to ensure social distancing and take precautions against COVID-19 virus."

