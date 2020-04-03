Southern Railways Starts Converting Unused Rail Coaches Into Isolation Wards

Following the Railway ministry's decision to convert old coaches as isolation cabins, works have already began by Southern Railways in many parts of Tamilnadu.

Southern railways to convert 473 coaches and Perambur carriage works in Chennai, which is the main worship of southern railways to convert 110 coaches into isolation wards. As per the design, each cabin to have one patient and 9 cabins make one coach. One cabin will be converted exclusively for paramedics and Screens will separate them from isolation cabin.

All the windows are to be covered with Mosquito nets and coach to have 3 toilets and 1 bathroom. Already works are underway in Coimbatore railway workshop also.

3 unused rail coaches which are also found as more than 20 years old in Coimbatore railway zone have also been converted into the isolated wards which can be moved to the places where there are no hospital facilities. Almost 450 coaches will be ready in two weeks of time in various workshops in Tamilnadu.

