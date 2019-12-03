Amid SPG Debate, Flare-up Over Security Breach At Vadras' Residence: All That Happened

In a major embarrassment to the Congress party, sources on Tuesday, December 3, claimed that the car which drove into the residence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra breaching her security cover belonged to Congress workers. The Congress had earlier targeted the Centre over a security breach as the SPG cover for the Gandhi family was revoked by the government. Here is a timeline of the ruckus caused by the Congress in the aftermath of the removal of SPG protection to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Congress workers breached security?

Sources state that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi allegedly knew the occupants and agreed to pose for a photo. Moreover, sources report one of the female occupants was a candidate fielded to contest elections. Sources report that the occupants were cleared from the main gate. The occupants all allegedly belonged to one family and a child was also reportedly present in their company as well. Incidentally, Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the SPG Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha, which revokes SPG security to all except the PM and the family residing with him on Tuesday, December 3.

Robert Vadra slams security breach

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra slammed the current government's push for the SPG amendment bill, alleging that the threat assessment had revealed that the Gandhi family was the most sensitive. He added that the government did whatever it wanted to do and they were forced to accept it. He also wrote a Facebook post pointing out the rising rape cases in India, while commenting on the security breach.

Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's residence

Meanwhile, on Monday, a major security breach was reported from the New Delhi residence of Congress senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the last week in November. A vehicle reportedly holding five people entered the Vadra premises, and the people including a young girl came out of the car to approach Priyanka Gandhi for photos, reaching till the porch. When queried by Vadra's staff, the CRPF officials said that the car was allowed by the Delhi Police inside the property. The incident occurred days after the security of the Gandhi family was downgraded after they lost the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover.

Congress alleges 'vindictive politics'

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra finally broke her silence on the decision by the Ministry of Home Affairs. On being asked about the removal of SPG cover, she said, "That's a part of politics. It keeps happening.

Senior Congress party leaders have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in "vendetta politics". Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the move shows the BJP's "mental bankruptcy". Indian Youth Congress members protested outside Home Minister Amit Shah's residence. Hundreds of Congress youth-wing members on November 20, descended on the streets in central Delhi and burnt an effigy of Home Minister Amit Shah to protest the withdrawal of SPG security cover of the Gandhi family.

Ruckus over SPG security cover withdrawal in RS

On November 20, Congress' Anand Sharma urged the government to review and restore the SPG security cover for former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, UPA chief Sonia Gandhi, and senior Congress leaders--Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, the senior Congress leader claimed that all four Congress leaders are vulnerable to threats and that their security should be beyond politics.

The Congress leader said, "Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was in office for 10 years, Sonia Gandhi, besides being the chairperson of UPA is the daughter-in-law of a martyred Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and her husband Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was also martyred. Therefore, there was a clear evaluation of a threat perception. Withdrawal of their SPG cover makes them vulnerable. It is the responsibility of the state to protect its leaders."

Adjournment motion passed by Congress in LS

Earlier on Tuesday, November 19, the second day of the Winter Session, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has raised the issue of removal of SPG security from the Gandhi family. He also gave the notice to move an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha against the withdrawal of the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of the Gandhi family.

Describing the move as "arbitrary", the Congress in the notice said the security cover was withdrawn ignoring the existing and probable threats to the Gandhi family. An adjournment motion is moved to stop the proceedings of the House to take up the issue raised in the motion.

About the SPG bill passed in Lok Sabha

The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on November 27 making two major changes to the security provided. The new SPG Bill states that only the Prime Minister of the country and the family that resides with him immediately will be given SPG security. The 2019 Bill also states that a former Prime Minister will be provided SPG cover only for a period of five years after he or she leaves the office. This means that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be under SPG cover currently.

Previous amendments of SPG Act

The Act was amended in 1991, 1994, 1999 and 2003 to extend SPG cover to former prime ministers and their immediate family members also, for different periods of time from the day the prime minister demitted office. It was last amended in 2003 to extend the SPG cover to former prime ministers and their immediate family members for one year from the demitting of office of the prime minister and thereafter based on the level of threat periodically assessed by security agencies.

History of the SPG Act

The SPG was set up in 1985 specifically for the security of Prime Ministers after the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her security guards a year before. After the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, the SPG Act was amended to provide security to former PMs and their families for 10 years. In 2003, the Vajpayee government amended the law again to bring down the automatic protection for 10 years to one year - or more depending on the level of threat as decided by the Centre.

