SpiceJet Welcomes Domestic Air Travel Resumption, Assures Strict Adherence To Guidelines

Indian commercial airline SpiceJet has welcomed the Civil Aviation Ministry's move to resume domestic air travel operations from May 25. The airline has stated that the resumption will go a long way in lifting the overall 'economic sentiment' in the country. SpiceJet has also assured to strictly adhere to social distancing norms and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) laid down by the Centre.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh on Wednesday said, "While the SOP for the resumption of operations and details of flights to be operated is still awaited, we are sure that this much-awaited move will help a large number of passengers by providing them access to the safest and quickest means of transport."

Furthermore, he added, "SpiceJet is all geared up to resume operations post lockdown and is committed to providing the highest level of cleanliness and a safe, secure and healthy flying experience to its passengers and staff. We will strictly adhere to social distancing norms and SOPs laid down by the Government to ensure the best, the cleanest and the most sanitised flying experience."

Domestic air travel to resume

Earlier in the day, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that domestic flights will recommence in a calibrated manner from May 25 onwards. Taking to Twitter, Puri stated that all airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from Monday onwards. He added that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for passenger movement is also being separately issued.

