MHA Guidelines For Lockdown 4.0: Here Is The List Of Permitted & Prohibited Activities

On Sunday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued fresh guidelines for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown from May 18 to May 31. No distinction has been made in the permitted activities as far as the Red, Orange, and Green zones are concerned. However, only essential activities will be allowed in the containment zones. Moreover, the state governments and Union Territories have been empowered to decide the demarcation of the three zones. Meanwhile, the movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am except for essential activities.

List of prohibited activities during lockdown 4.0:

1. All domestic and international air travel of passengers barring for medical purposes, air ambulance, security and other purposes permitted by the MHA

2. Metro rail services

3. All educational institutions

4. Hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services except for those housing frontline workers

5. Cinema halls, swimming pools, shopping malls, gyms, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums

6. All kind of gatherings

7. Movement of people between 7 pm and 7 am except for essential services

8. Consumption of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc. in public places

List of permitted activities during lockdown 4.0:

1. Distance education

2. Running of canteens at bus depots, railway stations, and airports

3. Home delivery of food items by restaurants

4. Sports complexes and stadiums without the presence of spectators

5. Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses, subject to mutual consent of states/UTs concerned

6. Intra-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses, as decided by the states/UTs

7. Inter-state and intra-state movement of medical professionals, sanitation workers, and ambulances

8. Inter-state movement of all types of goods/cargo including empty trucks

9. Cross land-border trade with neighbouring countries

10. All other activities which are not specifically prohibited. For instance: Shops, offices, businesses, etc. However, the states/UTs have been given the power to prohibit restrictions in various zones as deemed necessary.

