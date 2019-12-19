'CAA Is Not Against Muslims Living In The Country': Spiritual Head Of Ajmer Dargah

Referring to the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Thursday said that CAA is not against Muslims of the country and they should not fear as it does not pose any danger to their citizenship. He further asserted that the government should take into consideration the sentiments of the Muslim community and assemble a high-power committee for the same.

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not against Muslims living in the country. Any Muslim living in the country need not fear as there is no danger to their citizenship. But, there is a need to clarify the fear and myth spread among Muslims in the country," the Dargah Deewan said.

Referring to the attack on students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Abedin appealed to the Centre to issue a guideline to police to not use force on students. He then appealed the students of the university to not take law in their hands as they are the future of the country and their parents and family have high hopes from them.

Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam Appeals For Calm

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari has called on the people of the country to exercise restraint and keep their emotions under control while demonstrating. "To protest is the democratic right of the people of India. No one can stop us from doing so. However, it is important that it is controlled. Keeping our emotions in control is the most important part," he said while addressing a gathering in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Bukhari urged the people, including the youth, to not be provoked by nefarious elements. He also explained the difference between the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying they are two different things. "The CAA is for those people who came to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh before December 31, 2014. They will be granted citizenship and it will not affect the Muslims living in India. The Muslim refugees who came to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will not get Indian citizenship. It has nothing to do with the Muslims living in India," Bukhari said. "While the CAA has become a law, NRC has been only announced. It has not become a law yet," he further said.

(With Inputs from ANI)