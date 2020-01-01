Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Welcomes 2020 With A Trek & Some Adventure

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju welcomed the New Year with a unique twist as he and his companions trekked in a remote area in search of a new guest house and a helipad. Sharing the video of his experience on Twitter, Kiren Rijiju wished everyone a happy new year as he kept the netizens updated with his activity. In the video, Kiren Rijiju is seen trekking along with his companions in the mountains surrounded by the serene beauty of nature.

Let's welcome the New Year 2020 with the spirit of love and compassion! On the eve of New Year we decided to do some works instead of a picnic. So, we trekked uphill to identify new Guest House and Helipad in the our remote circle. pic.twitter.com/jWVcvUWKgt

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs & Sports, has taken to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to urge the nation to give more importance to the Olympics and also promoted the indigenous sports such as Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Kalaripayattu etc.

We need to give lots of importance to Olympics Sports and also promote our own Indian Indigenous Sports like Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, Mallakhamb, Gatka, Silambam, Mukna etc...

"We are assessing our athletes' performance under the TOPS scheme. Right now we are at the halfway stage, 61 athletes have qualified for Tokyo. The qualification process will go on till May," Rijiju said during a session of a media event.

"Saying how many medals we will win 8-9 months beforehand is not correct. I am just making an assessment now that we have the capability of breaking the London record," he added.

"There are a lot of issues. Governance is the biggest issue. Sometimes if the athlete is doing well the federation is not able to tell the ministry, doesn't promote the athlete," Rijiju said.

"Players, federation and government all have to come together. Earlier the federation and government fought with each other all the time. But when I was made minister, I called the federations and said I'm not here to govern over you, I am here to help you and the athletes," he added.