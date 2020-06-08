Delhi: For COVID Protocols Adherence, Sr Nursing Officer To Be Named In Private Hospitals

In a significant development, allopathic hospitals owned by the Delhi government have been directed to appoint a Senior Nursing Officer in each private hospital. As per the order dated June 7, it has been noted that COVID-19 related protocols for admission, discharge, testing, etc. are not being followed by certain private hospitals. It adds that asymptomatic patients or the ones having mild symptoms are being admitted as against the prescribed rules.

The private hospital management shall provide a separate room for the Senior Nursing Officer. The aforesaid officer shall take a decision on the admission of a patient in the respective private hospital based on the information filled up at the reception. The medical superintendent of Delhi government hospitals has been ordered to ensure the compliance of this order. At present, there are 28,936 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Delhi out of which 10,999 persons have recovered while 812 casualties have been reported.

Read: Shivraj Chouhan Takes A Swipe At Kejriwal Over 'hospitals For Residents Only' Policy

Here is the Delhi government order:

Read: Mayawati Slams Delhi CM Kejriwal's Move To Allow Delhi Hospitals To Treat Only Delhi-ites

Change in COVID-19 protocols

The Delhi government's latest order comes in the wake of the change in the protocols related to COVID-19. While individuals with an international travel history in the last 14 days, frontline workers, Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) will continue to be tested for the novel coronavirus, asymptomatic patients barring for direct contacts of novel coronavirus patients having co-morbidities or those over 60 years of age shall not be tested any longer. Even in the case of migrants returning to Delhi, only symptomatic persons will be tested within 7 days of illness. Moreover, in hotspots and containment zones, symptomatic patients will be tested. Additionally, no sample of a dead body will be taken for the COVID-19 test.

Addressing a press briefing on June 7, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that the hospitals affiliated with the government would be reserved only for Delhi residents. At the same time, people living in other states can access the Central government hospitals for treatment. However, the treatment related to transplantation, neurosurgery, oncology will continue for all patients irrespective of their place of residence. To get admission in a Delhi government hospital for COVID-19 treatment, a resident has to produce valid proof of residence such as Voter ID, passbook, passport, driving license, etc.

#WATCH Delhi hospitals will be available for the people of Delhi only, while Central Govt hospitals will remain open for all. Private hospitals except those where special surgeries like neurosurgery are performed also reserved for Delhi residents: CM Arvind Kejriwal #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/D47nRhXaUZ — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

Read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Take COVID Test On Doctor's Advice: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia