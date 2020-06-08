Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Take COVID Test On Doctor's Advice: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday confirmed the news that CM Arvind Kejriwal is not feeling well and has self-isolated himself. Sisodia informed that Kejriwal will be tested for Coronavirus on Tuesday after his doctors advised him.

'CM has not met anyone since Sunday'

Speaking to ANI, Sisodia said, "The Chief Minister is experiencing mild fever and a bit of trouble in the throat. Since yesterday afternoon, he has self-isolated himself and all the meetings were cancelled. He has not met anyone since then and the doctors have advised him to take a Coronavuirus test and only after that we can tell what is the problem. Till then, we are praying to God that he recovers soon and comes back to work for Delhi."

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh speaking to ANI said that since Kejriwal, 51, is a diabetic, so doctors have advised him to self isolate. He added that administrative work of the Delhi government will not suffer.

READ | Murder in Madurai govt hospital as 4 men barge in with swords & sickles; kill patient

READ | Ladakh MP Namgyal visits LAC amid India-China standoff; sends across a clear message

The Delhi Chief Minister had addressed the media on Sunday and announced two important decisions - the first that Delhi's borders would be re-opened, and the second that Delhi's hospitals would only admit Delhi-ites, apart from the Centre-run hospitals, which would continue to admit all citizens. The second decision has drawn some amount of flak.

As of Monday morning, Delhi has reported 28,936 total cases of COVID, of which 17,125 are active. 812 people have died while 10,999 have recovered. India's total COVID cases have risen to 256,611, of which 125,381 are active. 7,135 people have died thus far while 124,095 have recovered.

READ | Rahul Gandhi takes sarcastic jibe at Amit Shah; says 'all know India-China border reality'

READ | Delhi CM Kejriwal to take Covid test after showing symptoms; in self-isolation till result