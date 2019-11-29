The Debate
Sri Lanka Prez Rajapaksa Meets Doval, Discusses Issues Of Mutual Interest

General News

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday, he held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval & discussed issues of national interest

Sri Lanka

Soon after the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa landed in India on Thursday, he held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and discussed issues of respective national interests and bilateral cooperation. On the second day, President Rajapaksa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House on Friday. The Sri Lankan President, who arrived here with a high-level delegation on Thursday, will later call on President Kovind.

'Work together'

Earlier in the day, he paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. In his first comment to media after landing in the national capital, the newly elected Sri Lanka president said that Colombo and New Delhi need to "work together" for economic development and security of their people.

Talking to the media Rajapaksa said, "It is my first overseas visit after assuming duties as a president of Sri Lanka. I want to express my gratitude to the India government to the President and the Prime Minister."

"My expectations are very high. I want to take the relationship between Sri Lanka and India to a higher level. We have of course long-standing friendship--historically culturally and politically. We need to work together for economic development and security of our people," he added.

Upon his arrival at Rashtrapati Bhawan, Rajapaksa was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Rajapaksa was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday morning. The newly-elected President is on a three-day visit to India.

Earlier in the day, Rajapaksa met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He is slated to attend a programme in the city on Saturday. Later in the evening, Rajapaksa will emplane for Sri Lanka.

