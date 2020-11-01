Stalker Stabs 17-year-old Girl In Visakhapatnam; CM Jagan Announces Rs 10 Lakh Aid For Kin

Enraged over rejection, a man allegedly slit the throat of a 17-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The girl, identified as Varalakshmi, bled to death on the road in Sundarayya Nagar in Gajuwaka area. Police have arrested the attacker, who is identified as Anil. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the deceased's family.

According to reports, Varalakshmi was on her way home when Anil stopped her on the road which led to an argument between them. Following the heated argument, Anil slit her throat with a sharp-edged weapon and the teenager bled to death on the spot. After getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and later took Anil into custody.

Estranged lover sets woman on fire

Earlier this month, an estranged lover had poured petrol on a woman and set her on fire, in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada district. Both the woman and her estranged lover died as she had held him tight while burning. According to police, the man, Nagabhushanam, had been in contact with the woman for over three years. She, however, later distanced herself from him.

On the night of October 12, Nagabhushanam attacked the woman, who used to work as a nurse at a COVID-19 care centre. An argument broke out between them and after an altercation, he poured petrol on her and set her ablaze. She held him tight while screaming. Locals then intervened and separated them.

While the woman died on the spot, Nagabhushanam was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the following day.

