Andhra Pradesh: TDP Slams YSRCP, Alleges No Input Subsidy Or Compensation Paid To Farmers

Hitting out at the YSRCP-led government in Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government was withholding compensation to the farmers who had been hard-hit during this year's floods. The TDP leader stated that during his tour of five districts of the state, he learnt that contrary to the state government's publicity, no input subsidy had been paid to the farmers.

"The YSRCP government is cheating the farmers on every front. They did not pay compensation to the farmers who are victims of heavy rains and floods this year. I toured five districts, met with many farmers. Contrary to government publicity, no input subsidy was paid to them," Nara Lokesh said.

'Law and order have disappeared'

The TDP leader also called Jagan Mohan Reddy's promises under YSR Rytu Bharosa - PM KISAN' 'false', alleging that the leader had included Centre's financial assistance in his Rs 13,500 input subsidy package and had passed a portion of it under the state's scheme. Calling Andhra Pradesh, 'the Bihar' of South India, Nara Lokesh alleged that the law and order in the state had gone for a toss and that Dalit farmers were being targetted under false implications.

"Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to give an input subsidy of Rs 13,500 for all the farmers under 'YSR Rytu Bharosa - PM KISAN'. He did not say he would include the central government's financial assistance of Rs 6,000 in it. But after coming to power, he included central assistance and is paying only Rs 7,500 as state share. Andhra Pradesh has become the 'Bihar' of South India. Law and order have disappeared and Dalit farmers are handcuffed on false implications" Lokesh claimed.

Nara Lokesh also claimed that during the TDP-government's regime, the state had built seven lakh houses for the poor alleging that the Reddy Government was not allocating these to the beneficiaries. "I have evidence that YSRCP, ZPTC, and MPTC filed a case against allotment. I challenge them for open debate," he said.

(With Agency Inputs)