'Stop Calling Us Corona': Northeast Students From Punjab Plead Against Racism

The unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus has been known to have originated from the Chinese province of Wuhan, however, the increasing 'racism' towards the students from Northeast India studying in Punjab fueled them to share a video requesting people to stop associating them with COVID-19. Pleading Indians to stop racism against them, the students shared an 11-minute long video where one of them said, “stop calling us corona or Chinese”.

With hashtag “#SayNoToRacism”, the four students recorded a video in order to inform others that they belong to India and wanted others to “educate themselves”. The virus has now also spread to India and the medical authorities have confirmed at least 118 confirmed cases with at least two deaths. However, the students who belong to the 'Seven sisters' say they are not related to it, instead, there is not even a single case still reported from Northeastern states of the nation.

The clip starts with a girl saying, "Abhi jo chal raha hai yeh coronavirus, humare upar bahut effect ho raha hai kyunki pehle toh humein Nepali, Ch***i, Chinese yeh sab bolta tha, abhi toh coronavirus ho gaya hai."

'Disrespectful'

Further in the video, the students shared their experiences with North Indians who often label them with words and phrases that hurt their sentiments and one of the students also called it “disrespectful” and “hurting”. The students also shared that few of their friends were denied to stay on rent because people thought they were from China. Since the video was shared online, northeast students from different states on India shared their experience with racism how it made them feel like they “do not belong”. Some Facebook users also asked the students to report the racism to the administration and take action against the "unfair treatment".

One user wrote, "When they make such comments as corona virus to us. They will not come near us. And we are definitely safe"

Another said, "You should bring the notice to administration or file case against them who are treating like this.

Inform your authority."

