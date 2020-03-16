The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Premier League: How PL Stars Are Spending Their Time During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Football News

All the Premier League players, coaches and staff members were advised not to leave their homes in these difficult circumstances. Read more for detailed info.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Premier League

Coronavirus has taken a toll on the world of football. All the leagues have come to a standstill as they have been suspended until further notice. The Premier League is expected to return at the start of April if things get under control. Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi are amongst the personalities from the Premier League who tested positive for Coronavirus. All the Premier League players, coaches and other staff members have been advised not to leave their houses during these difficult circumstances. However, the players have found their way to make the most of the free time.

How Premier League players are spending their time during the Coronavirus Outbreak

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's recent video with his partner, Perrie Edwards went viral on the internet. The couple treated their fans with an entertaining video of them grooving to a song. The Premier League player displayed some impressive footwork after placing himself in wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Also Read | Real Madrid Star Eden Hazard Recovering From Surgery In Quarantine After Coronavirus Outbreak: Report

Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

The Premier League maestro is spending his time by making Fortnite live sessions with Julian Draxler and Sead Kolasinac. However, Mesut Ozil is playing for a good cause and he will donate the money for a charity.

James Milner (Liverpool)

James Milner posted one of the funniest videos on the internet to show what he is doing during his free time at home in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis. He expressed his love for tea, playing along the lines of the 'Boring James Milner' image usually portrayed of the Liverpool workhorse. 

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

The young Brazilian seemingly does not want to waste any time as he is training alone during the COVID-19 lock-out. 

Also Read | Coronavirus Live: Ronaldo, Pogba, LeBron And Other Global Superstars React On Twitter

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

The goalkeeper is taking part in online challenges to spread awareness about the dangerous COVID-19 disease.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's Self-quarantine Madeira Pad Has Rooftop Pool, Ocean View: Watch

Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Wijnaldum is keeping himself busy at his house amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo: Players Who Joined Serie A After CR7 And His Huge Impact On The League

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Sterling is shooting for brands and going live on Youtube during the Premier League shutdown.

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BMC
BMC CHIEF'S AWARENESS POST ON FB
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI MISQUOTES HIMSELF
Anil Ambani
ANIL AMBANI TRIES TO AVOID ED
church
CHURCH REMAINS OPEN AMID COVID-19
IPL
FRANCHISES SUSPEND TRAINING CAMPS
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES