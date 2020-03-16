Premier League: How PL Stars Are Spending Their Time During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus has taken a toll on the world of football. All the leagues have come to a standstill as they have been suspended until further notice. The Premier League is expected to return at the start of April if things get under control. Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi are amongst the personalities from the Premier League who tested positive for Coronavirus. All the Premier League players, coaches and other staff members have been advised not to leave their houses during these difficult circumstances. However, the players have found their way to make the most of the free time.

How Premier League players are spending their time during the Coronavirus Outbreak

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's recent video with his partner, Perrie Edwards went viral on the internet. The couple treated their fans with an entertaining video of them grooving to a song. The Premier League player displayed some impressive footwork after placing himself in wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain making the most of self-isolation! 🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/gDNL7a5vYo — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) March 15, 2020

Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

The Premier League maestro is spending his time by making Fortnite live sessions with Julian Draxler and Sead Kolasinac. However, Mesut Ozil is playing for a good cause and he will donate the money for a charity.

Don't miss the #StayAtHome Fortnite session live with my brothers @seadk6 and Julian #Draxler on @Twitch🎮 ➡ https://t.co/LonLCL2sjU || We will play for the good cause and donate money for @BigShoe_11 - you can donate as well if you want: https://t.co/8GRtAGG4tH pic.twitter.com/gIf8ekH8zE — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 15, 2020

James Milner (Liverpool)

James Milner posted one of the funniest videos on the internet to show what he is doing during his free time at home in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis. He expressed his love for tea, playing along the lines of the 'Boring James Milner' image usually portrayed of the Liverpool workhorse.

Hey @Alex_OxChambo Barrels of laughs here in the Milner household as well - rationing the tea bags for the week👍👍#crazydays#somuchtogetonwith#notgotthemovestocompete pic.twitter.com/WLDAJjyHOc — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 15, 2020

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

The young Brazilian seemingly does not want to waste any time as he is training alone during the COVID-19 lock-out.

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

The goalkeeper is taking part in online challenges to spread awareness about the dangerous COVID-19 disease.

Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Wijnaldum is keeping himself busy at his house amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

Gotta stay busy 🏓 pic.twitter.com/aXilMuY6EN — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) March 15, 2020

Find blessing with your loved ones ❤ pic.twitter.com/CiNdFz7KWS — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) March 14, 2020

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Sterling is shooting for brands and going live on Youtube during the Premier League shutdown.