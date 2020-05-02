Students, Migrant Workers From Punjab, HP To Be Allowed On Priority: J&K Chief Secretary

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam held a review meeting via video conference with the Deputy Commissioners to discuss the action plan for movement of students and migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country. The government has initiated the process of bringing back students and labourers who were stranded in various states due to lockdown in a very controlled and regulated manner.

It was informed that in the first phase, the students and migrant workers from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh will be allowed and then the process will be initiated for the stranded in the rest of the state.

READ | Kashmir: Number Of Red Zones Increase Even After 43 Days Of Lockdown

Institutional Quarantine Compulsory

The Chief Secretary said that standard protocols for receiving such people have been developed and guidelines have also been issued in this regard. "All those who will enter the UT without prior permission will be compulsorily sent to institutional quarantine in Lakhanpur, Kathua for 21 days", the Chief Secretary emphasized.

Keeping in view the risk of transmission of the virus, it was decided that 100 % testing of all such people will be done to ensure their and others' safety. All the Deputy Commissioners were asked to coordinate with the Health Department so that medical teams are deployed for the collection of samples.

READ | Jammu & Kashmir Reports 27 New COVID-19 Cases; UT Tally Stands At 666

It will be a difficult task for everyone, so coordinated efforts are required from all, the Chief Secretary said adding that Nodal Officers have been appointed by the government for ensuring smooth entry and movement of people.

Chief Secretary also reviewed quarantine facilities in the districts and directed the DCs to create additional quarantine facilities at the village level by utilizing all available infrastructure and involving panchayat members. Sarpanches and Anganwadi workers should be involved in ensuring effective implementation of quarantine at such facilities, he added.

READ | Stranded Kashmiris, Migrant Labourers Demand Their Evacuation To Their Homes

To arrive at an exact number of students and migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country, the Chief Secretary said that data is being compiled and will be shared with the districts so that all necessary arrangements are made for their stay.

Both the Divisional Commissioners were asked to ensure that proper computerized record of all people returning back is maintained and a system is evolved so that the entire exercise is carried out smoothly.

He asked for strong coordination among DCs, SSPs, and Traffic police for movement in a smooth and regulated manner.

READ | Kashmiri Saffron Gets GI Tag For Its Quality As Inferior Imports Disturb Markets