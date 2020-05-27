Subramanian Swamy Follows Through; Sends Legal Notice To Top UN Officer & Gives Deadline

Days after announcing that he will sue United Nations Special Adviser Adama Dieng, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has sent a legal notice to the top UN officer. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Dr Swamy said that the legal notice has been sent to UN Under-Secretary-General Dieng and it was prepared by Ishkaran Bhandari with inputs from Ramni Taneja, Roxna Swamy, and his two daughters. He informed that if a reply is not received within two weeks, then a criminal complaint would be filed.

Yesterday the Legal Notice to UN USG Mr. Dieng prepared by Ishkaran Bhandari with inputs from Ramni Taneja, Roxna Swamy and myself among others including my two daughters, was served on the United Nation Office . If In two weeks no reply comes then I will file criminal complaint — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 27, 2020

Adama Dieng, United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, in a note to the media, had expressed concern over reports of "increased hate speech and discrimination" against minority communities in India since the adoption of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December 2019. In his letter, Dieng made a reference to Dr Swamy, alleging a statement pertaining to religious discrimination that the Rajya Sabha MP denies, and took umbrage to.

Swamy to sue United Nations Special Adviser

On May 19, Dr Swamy said that Under-Secretary-General Adama Dieng, United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, had falsely attributed statements to him and he will sue him. "He has slandered me in a press release in New York saying I had said in an interview to a Pakistani owned TV channel that Muslims are not equal to Hindus in Indian Constitution. This is a blatant lie so I will take steps to sue him in court."Swamy also wrote a letter to the Foreign Secretary, and expressed his intention to prosecute Dieng for defamation and for relying on a Pakistani owned TV's 'cut and paste interview'. He said a legal notice will very soon be served on Dieng.

My letter to FS MEA stating that I intend to prosecute for defamation the UN Under Secretary General Mr. Adama Dien for relying on a Pakistani owned TV's cut and paste interview, to allege that I said Muslims don't have equal rights with Hindus in India. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 21, 2020

