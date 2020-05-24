Subramanian Swamy Gets Big Boost As BJP's Nadda Gives Firm Backing To Sue Top UN Officer

Days after BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said that he will sue a senior UN official for attributing a false quote to him, he has said on Sunday that his party - the BJP - is supporting him. Taking to Twitter, Dr Swamy said that he is honoured to receive best wishes from BJP national president JP Nadda and other office-bearers in his endeavour. He also added that he is thankful to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for facilitation.

I am honoured & encouraged to receive from the BJP National President J.P. Nadda and office bearers their best wishes for success on my endeavour to prosecute for defamation the United Nations Under Secretary General Mr. Adama Dieng. I am also thankful to the MEA for facilitation — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 22, 2020

Adama Dieng, United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, in a note to the media, had expressed concern over reports of "increased hate speech and discrimination" against minority communities in India since the adoption of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December 2019. In his letter, Dieng made a reference to Dr Swamy, alleging a statement pertaining to religious discrimination that the Rajya Sabha MP denies, and plans to take legal recourse over.

Swamy to sue United Nations Special Adviser

On May 19, Dr Swamy said that Under-Secretary-General Adama Dieng, United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, had falsely attributed statements to him and he will sue him. "He has slandered me in a press release in New York saying I had said in an interview to a Pakistani owned TV channel that Muslims are not equal to Hindus in Indian Constitution. This is a blatant lie so I will take steps to sue him in court."

Swamy also wrote a letter to the Foreign Secretary, and expressed his intention to prosecute Dieng for defamation and for relying on a Pakistani owned TV's 'cut and paste interview'. He said a legal notice will very soon be served on Dieng.

My letter to FS MEA stating that I intend to prosecute for defamation the UN Under Secretary General Mr. Adama Dien for relying on a Pakistani owned TV's cut and paste interview, to allege that I said Muslims don't have equal rights with Hindus in India. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 21, 2020

