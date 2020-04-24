COVID-19: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Salutes Doctors, Nurses & All Health Workers

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Thursday saluted all the doctors, nurses and the Health workers who are tirelessly fighting against the battle of Coronavirus across the world through his sand art at Puri Beach. The message on the sand art read as ' A salute to the Heroes.

Salute to our doctors, nurses & all health workers, who have been fighting tirelessly in this battle against #COVID19 around the world . My SandArt with message “A salute to the heroes “ at puri beach in india . pic.twitter.com/e8OYLzmK7Y — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 23, 2020

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 extended a nationwide lockdown until 3 May to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The announcement came on what was to be the last day of the initial lockdown, which began on 25 March.

Under the lockdown, only essential businesses - such as groceries and pharmacies - are allowed to remain open. City transport services are limited to emergency staff and those with special travel passes. All trains and flights have been suspended, with relaxations being afforded very gradually.



Coronavirus situation in India

The total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country rose to over 21,700, including 16,689 active cases of the virus. So far, 4,324 patients are cured/discharged while 686 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



