PM Modi Thanks Singapore PM For Extending Support To Indian Citizens Amid COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong and exchanged views on the evolving situation of coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he thanked Hsien Loong over the phone call for the support extended by Singapore to Indian citizens during the health crisis. Underlining the strategic partnership between India and Singapore, Prime Minister said that both countries can contribute towards the stability in the post-COVID-19 world.

Exchanged views on the COVID-19 pandemic with PM @leehsienloong, and thanked him for the support and care being extended to Indian citizens in Singapore. The India-Singapore strategic partnership can contribute to stability and prosperity in the post-COVID world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2020

Conversation with world leaders

PM Modi has been holding a series of discussion with world leaders over phone calls to exchange views over the ongoing crisis and way to tackle the situation. Bill Gates, the principal founder of Microsoft Corporation, has commended PM Modi’s leadership and measures taken by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, Gates highlighted the measures like nationwide lockdown, expansion of testing and identifying hotspots for isolation, quarantine and care. He has also lauded the Modi government for significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen the COVID-19 response.

