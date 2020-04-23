This Day That Year: Akshay Kumar Interviewed PM Modi; Aamir Khan Flew In Economy Class

This day, numerous things happened in Bollywood. From Akshay Kumar interviewing PM Narendra Modi, Aamir Khan travelling in economy class, Hina Khan lashing out at Shilpa Shinde, to people boycotting Amazon, various events made headlines. Therefore, we have compiled most of them for you to recall. Have a look.

1. Akshay Kumar interviewed PM Modi

The previous year Akshay Kumar interviewed PM Modi, who is often asked about the government’s achievement or reaction to comments related to the opposition leaders. However, the Bollywood actor gave citizens a ‘breather’ amid elections and politics. Therefore, he did a candid and a non-political freewheeling conversation with the prime minister of India. Moreover, the laughed on jokes related to business and finance. Have a look at Akshay Kumar’s tweets giving insights into the conversation.

Do you ever wonder whether PM Modi manages to laugh during the heat of the election campaign? You’ll get the answer tomorrow at 9am @ANI, in an informal and non-political conversation that I got the chance to do with @narendramodi ji. Do watch! pic.twitter.com/pczNar7k3A — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2019

While the whole country is talking elections and politics, here’s a breather. Privileged to have done this candid and COMPLETELY NON POLITICAL freewheeling conversation with our PM @narendramodi . Watch it at 9AM tomorrow via @ANI for some lesser known facts about him! pic.twitter.com/Owji9xL9zn — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2019

2. Aamir khan travelled in economy class

Aamir Khan is one of the humblest Bollywood superstars in the country. The previous year, he made headlines by travelling in the economy class of Indigo airlines. Sporting a cap and his signature frames, Khan took his fellow passengers by surprise, who created videos of the actor and posted on the internet. It became viral in no time and garnered numerous comments appreciating the actor’s simplicity.

3. Hina Khan attacked Shilpa Shinde

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan were at loggerheads inside the BB house. After winning the television reality show, Shilpa Shinde took to twitter and shared a controversial video clip. She received negative responses from her fans and followers. Moreover, Hina Khan indirectly lashed out at Shinde and urged her to be careful and responsible for social media.

Sad..anyone’s fans or regular trolls may get away by saying anything on SM but as a public figure we get a power to be able to reach to millions with just one tweet and at least we should be very careful n responsible. Specially in these times, real life is not a reality show ! https://t.co/T4mro52L5t — HK (@eyehinakhan) April 21, 2018

4. Netizens boycotted Amazon India

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker did an online campaign for Amazon. This resulted in a massive uproar from the social media users who trolled the actor for her previous tweet related to the Kathua rape case. They not only attacked her but also the MNC for engaging her as the campaigner for their brand. After receiving numerous responses, Amazon deleted their social media post. However, people went too far by boycotting Amazon for choosing a celebrity who hurt religious sentiments of Hindus. They also posted the screenshots in which they are deleting the Amazon app. On the other hand, Swara Bhasker also received support from netizens.

When I made the big move to a new city, all I wanted was a swanky music system, music being my passion! No matter how much I hunted for it, couldn't find anything of my choice. In fact, I only got confused! #AjnabiShaharKiGoogly #ChonkpurCheetahs @amazonIN https://t.co/dQcI3z3zww — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 19, 2018

@amazonIN I am going to remove your services from my phone , my friends phone , friends of friends phone if you work with @ReallySwara . Take a step against these type of anti social elements . We don't deal with those who spread controversy in our india .#BoycottAmazon — Amit Saroha (@Mitti_Cric10) April 22, 2018

Nice. How can a person and that to a women have a voice in the society. And how can she speak on rape. OMG. And how can Amazon sign her? All western influence. Time to boycott Amazon



Hindu Nationalists it seems. Do these morons even read Bhagavad Gita and stuff? #IncredibleIndia https://t.co/hYWIvYSd9t — Bala Yogesh (@Yo_Bala) April 21, 2018

I’m confused, you are mad at Amazon for a spoke persons comments condemning the brutal rape of a young girl?? Please explain to me how this hurts any religion?! — Vickie ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@vickievignon) April 21, 2018

