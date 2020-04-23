This Day That Year: Akshay Kumar Interviewed PM Modi; Aamir Khan Flew In Economy Class

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar interviewed PM Modi and Aamir Khan travelled in economy class on this day. Here's everything that happened on this day that year.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
akshay kumar

This day, numerous things happened in Bollywood. From Akshay Kumar interviewing PM Narendra Modi, Aamir Khan travelling in economy class, Hina Khan lashing out at Shilpa Shinde, to people boycotting Amazon, various events made headlines. Therefore, we have compiled most of them for you to recall. Have a look.

1. Akshay Kumar interviewed PM Modi

The previous year Akshay Kumar interviewed PM Modi, who is often asked about the government’s achievement or reaction to comments related to the opposition leaders. However, the Bollywood actor gave citizens a ‘breather’ amid elections and politics. Therefore, he did a candid and a non-political freewheeling conversation with the prime minister of India. Moreover, the laughed on jokes related to business and finance. Have a look at Akshay Kumar’s tweets giving insights into the conversation. 

 

2. Aamir khan travelled in economy class

Aamir Khan is one of the humblest Bollywood superstars in the country. The previous year, he made headlines by travelling in the economy class of Indigo airlines. Sporting a cap and his signature frames, Khan took his fellow passengers by surprise, who created videos of the actor and posted on the internet. It became viral in no time and garnered numerous comments appreciating the actor’s simplicity.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

3. Hina Khan attacked Shilpa Shinde

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan were at loggerheads inside the BB house. After winning the television reality show, Shilpa Shinde took to twitter and shared a controversial video clip. She received negative responses from her fans and followers. Moreover, Hina Khan indirectly lashed out at Shinde and urged her to be careful and responsible for social media.

4. Netizens boycotted Amazon India

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker did an online campaign for Amazon. This resulted in a massive uproar from the social media users who trolled the actor for her previous tweet related to the Kathua rape case. They not only attacked her but also the MNC for engaging her as the campaigner for their brand. After receiving numerous responses, Amazon deleted their social media post. However, people went too far by boycotting Amazon for choosing a celebrity who hurt religious sentiments of Hindus. They also posted the screenshots in which they are deleting the Amazon app. On the other hand, Swara Bhasker also received support from netizens.

 

 

 

 

Also read: Ajay Devgn Thanks PM Modi For 'personal Bodyguard' Aarogya Setu, Urges Fans To Download

Also read: "Well Said", PM Modi Responds To Ajay Devgn's Tweet Calling Aarogya Setu His 'Bodyguard'

Also read: An Akshay Kumar Songs Playlist Will Get Your Wedding Guests Grooving In No Time

Also read: Akshay Kumar's Financial Help Offer Turned Down By Gaiety Galaxy Theatre Owner?

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories