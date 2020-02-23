Sudarsan Pattnaik Welcomes US President Donald Trump to India With Sand Art

Internationally acclaimed sand artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik on Sunday showcased a marvelous sand art of the United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in a bid to welcome the American leaders to India.

US President Donald Trump and his wife will arrive for their visit to India on February 24 on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation. The delegation will also visit the Taj Mahal on their visit. As a warm welcome, Sudarsan Pattnaik created the sand art of the American guests along with the monument and shared a video of the finished design on Twitter.

Take a look.

Welcome to india, President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @FLOTUS . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. #NamasteTrump pic.twitter.com/fb4VpvAHVo — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 23, 2020

As the date for the most sought after US-India meet nears, several artists are expressing their heartfelt wishes for the US President.

Artist carves images of PM Modi and Trump on a watermelon

A Tamil Nadu-based artist on Sunday carved images of PM Modi and Donald Trump on a watermelon. According to reports, M Elanchezian, who is a Theni-district based fruit and vegetable carving artist, took two hours to carve the images of the two leaders. He has also carved an image of the Taj Mahal in the background.

Speaking to a news agency, Elanchezian said, "I am happy that in his two-day visit Trump will get to know about our country's heritage and culture. It took me nearly two hours to carve out the images of Trump and Modi with the Taj Mahal in the background."

Wall painting in Gujarat to welcome Trump

As Ahmedabad gears up for the 'Namaste Trump' program, the state government has reportedly spent roughly 80 crores on the beautification process which includes painting walls with a message of harmony between the United States and India.

Walls opposite Motera Stadium are being painted with images of PM @narendramodi Ji and US President Donald Trump ahead of US President's visit to Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/sFdMVTgtJ3 — Dr. Rutvij Patel (@DrRutvij) February 18, 2020

The messages inscribed on the walls around Motera stadium, which will host the mega 'Namaste Trump' event, include 'World's largest Democracy meets World's Oldest Democracy' and 'Mera Swachh Motera' along with portraits of Trump and Modi.

Agra: Walls on the route from Kheria airport to the Taj Mahal are being painted with images of US President Donald Trump and slogans welcoming him, ahead of his visit on 24th February. pic.twitter.com/UsDFzgG3iq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 21, 2020

The team of painters has been given permission to complete the entire stretch covering the Motera stadium by February 22.

