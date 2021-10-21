Supreme Court Advocates Association Resolves For 'physical Hearings' On All Days Of Week

The Supreme Court Advocates-On-Record Association on Thursday have released a resolution stating that all courts should function physically from Monday to Friday. The resolution was made by the Executive committee of the SC advocates association. Earlier, the Supreme Court had introduced hybrid hearing, which restricted physical hearing to Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The Supreme Court had earlier decided to start physical hearing of cases for two days a week from October 20. In a release, the top court informed that the physical hearings will be held on Wednesdays and Thursdays, while continuing the earlier set up of hybrid hearings on Tuesdays.

They had also informed that case hearings on Mondays and Fridays will remain strictly through videoconferencing/teleconferencing, and that the Supreme Court working hours would remain the same. However, several lawyers, including a few senior lawyers, had complained against the decision.

Advocates-On-Record Association demands Supreme Court physical hearings

The Supreme Court Advocates-On-Record Association has now passed a resolution that all Benches should hear cases physically on all days and not only on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Earlier on Wednesday, senior advocate Kapil Sibal submitted before the Chief Justice of India that the decision to hold physical hearings on just two days a week would cause problems.

However, CJI N V Ramana informed that the decision was taken after getting persistent demands by the Bar Association to resume physical hearings.

Supreme Court hybrid hearing

In its latest Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), which was released on October 7, the apex court said that the court will continue hybrid hearing of cases on different days. According to the SOP, the judge presiding over a courtroom could decide to conduct a certain case through video/teleconferencing/hybrid mode if he/she feels that the number of lawyers is more than the working capacity of the courtroom as per COVID norms.

This relatively new circular bid adieu to the SOP dated August 28, which allowed hybrid (physical and virtual) hearings for interested lawyers/litigants. However, the SOP had attracted dissent from the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) as the association President demanded a full-fledged physical hearing.

Now, the court will facilitate full-fledged hearings but on the mentioned dates. Meanwhile, the circular also informed that all persons entering the court will need to wear masks at all times, maintain social distancing, and follow all COVID protocols set by the court.

