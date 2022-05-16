Last Updated:

Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Gyanvapi Mosque On May 17 As Survey Concludes Today

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea on Tuesday, May 17, seeking direction for a stay on the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi.

Gyanvapi mosque

Image: PTI/Shutterstock


The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea on May 17, seeking direction for a stay on the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex, which was adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud is likely to hear the matter filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee.

Last week, the Supreme Court declined to immediately stop the survey but agreed to list the petition against the Allahabad High Court order.

Notably, the court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex was concluded today amid tight security. A detailed report of the survey will be submitted to the Varanasi Court on May 17. The survey was ordered following a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before Hindu idols located on the outer walls of the mosque.

Shivling discovered at Gyanvyapi mosque; area sealed

Soon after the survey was completed, advocate Vishnu Jain called it “a big victory for the Hindu side" and claimed that a ‘Shivling’ was found inside the well used for the ‘wuzu’.

Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav who appeared in the court for the Hindu side remarked, "The Shivling was recovered from the Wazu Khana located in front of the so-called Gyanvapi mosque. On the other hand, there is Nandi Maharaj. We filed an application in the court to seal the place. The court directed that it should be sealed". He elaborated, "It was hidden there by filing water".

Shortly after this, the Varanasi court ordered the District Magistrate to seal the area where the Shivling was allegedly discovered and to bar people from entering the place.

The Gyanvapi mosque controversy dates back to 1991 when local priests had filed a number of petitions in Varanasi district court seeking permission to worship in the Gyanvapi complex. The petitioners contended that a part of the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir was demolished in the 17th century and Gyanvapi Masjid was built on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

